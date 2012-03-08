Tobit Software Demos Racy Robots On-Stage at CeBIT

So, things have calmed down at CeBIT, you finally have a chance to slow down and take in the Hannover Messe's many halls at a leisurely pace. Sit down, rest a while and feast your eye's on Tobit Software's... pole-dancing robots.

The Tobit Software booth is designed to look like a club--and, dare we say, a full-on strip club at that. Above tables where, ahem, patrons enjoyed drinks, three white robots are grooving away on stage. Two decidedly "female" robots are gyrating away on poles, while a DJ robot in the middle provides the beats. Their moves are controlled by a computer by a Wi-Fi connection. Though the 'bots were made from old car parts, their price is quite high-end: reportedly some 30,000 ($40,000). Impressive robotics? Decide for yourself after a look at our quick video from the booth.