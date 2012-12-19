Tech Industry Leaders 'Demand A Plan' On Gun Control

Last year, tech luminaries across the internet lent their power and influence to a massive online protest against the Stop Online Piracy Act bill, or SOPA. The bill was not passed. Today, some of the tech world’s biggest names publicly put their support behind a different political cause, a call for stricter gun control.

Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a lobbying group composed of 750 US mayors, ran a full-page ad in the New York Times on Wednesday morning calling for President Obama and congress to put forth a plan for tighter gun control in the wake of the Newton, Connecticut tragedy. A number of tech business lent their names to the ad, including Randi Zuckerberg, Twitter Co-Founder Ev Williams, Skype President Tony Bates, Flickr Co-Founder Caterina Fake, Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley, Jawbone CEO Hosain Rahman, Flipboard CEO Mike McCue, and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

The ad details Mayors Against Illegal Guns' Demand a Plan campaign, which specifically asks for a plan that includes an assault weapons ban, a federal firearms trafficking statute and the passage of the Fix Gun Checks Act.

Some signees of the ad have taken to social media to promote their support. With a yellow “#Demandaplan” banner added to his user icon, Marc Benioff tweeted,

“@MikeBloomberg has it right: http://we.demandaplan.org . He's a great american leader. I love his philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and mayorship!!”.

New York City Mayor Bloomburg is one of the co-founders of Mayors Against Illegal Guns. For his part, Mayor Bloomberg had this to say on Twitter,