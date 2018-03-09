Take Up to 25 Percent Off Legion Laptops at Lenovo

Lenovo may not be the first name you think of when it comes to gaming, but casual gamers looking to save a few bucks shouldn't ignore the manufacturer's Legion series of laptops.

For a limited time, Lenovo is taking up to 25 percent off its gaming laptops via coupon code "LEGIONFTW". The sale includes multiple Legion and IdeaPad configurations at varying price points.

On the high end of the scheme, you'll find the Legion Y520 for $1,299.99 via coupon "LEGIONFTW". That's $300 off this well-equipped machine. This configuration features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.8-GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 2TB HDD with 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 3GB video card. We reviewed a similar configuration — albeit with a GTX 1050 Ti card — and found it offered strong performance for the price.

For a system under $1,000, Lenovo has the Legion Y520 with AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB graphics for $799.99 after coupon. This system pairs the same CPU as the GTX-based machine above with 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD with 128GB SSD, and an AMD video card.

None of these systems pretend to compete with the high-end rigs out there, but casual gamers should have no worries playing their favorite titles on these systems. Lenovo's sale ends March 15 at 4am ET.