Take $200 Off the Quad-Core Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

If you're gaming on a budget, you can't find a better system then the Inspiron 15 7000. Coated in fire engine red, it has the looks of a system twice its price and it delivers impressive gaming performance for casual gamers who don't require a bleeding edge laptop.

For a limited time, Dell is offering its Inspiron 15 7000 for just $849.99. That's $200 off and one of the best deals we've seen for this laptop.

Buy on Dell

This configuration features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB graphics card.

In our tests, the Inspiron 15 7000 was able to stream an episode of "Chewing Gum" on Netflix with 10 open Google Chrome tabs while running a system scan in Windows Defender without a whisper of lag.

It also offered solid performance on Geekbench 3 scoring 9,873 and beating out the mainstream average of 8,220. We were also impressed by the Inspiron's battery performance, which lasted a respectable 8 hours and 34 minutes.

If you want an attractive laptop that delivers solid performance without leaving a hole in your wallet, Dell's Inspiron 15 7000 should be at the top of your list.