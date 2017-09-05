Take Up to $150 Off Dell's XPS Laptops

Labor Day may be over, but summer clearance sales are still in full swing. Among the most noteworthy end-of-season sales is Dell's XPS sale.

The PC manufacturer is taking $150 off its XPS laptops with prices starting at $899.99 for the XPS 13 with Core i5 CPU.

Buy on Dell

The XPS 13 is, of course, our favorite ultraportable offering the perfect trifecta of fast performance, a compact design, and excellent battery life. We're also big fans of this line's Infinity Display, which has almost no bezel around the screen.

Normally priced at $999.99, Dell is currently offering this Core i5-powered XPS 13 for $899.99. That includes a 13.1-inch 1080p LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. We recommend upgrading to a more reasonable 256GB SSD for just $100 more.

For a bump in speed and video performance, Dell offers its XPS 15 for $1,249.99 ($100 off). This machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics card.

There is a small caveat to Dell's sale. The company just announced that it's upgrading its XPS 13 to Intel's new 8th generation processor. The new CPUs are reported to give a 44 percent performance boost to Dell's ultraportable. Otherwise, the current gen and forthcoming XPS laptops will look and feel the same. We'll report back on the performance increase once we get one in our labs. In the meantime, the current-gen XPS machines will probably not get any cheaper until Black Friday.