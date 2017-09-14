Dell Coupon: XPS 13 and XPS 15 Laptops from $706

Dell's XPS laptops set the standard for how an ultrabook should look and perform. The smaller model manages to cram the power of a 13-inch notebook into the body of an 11-inch machine, where as the larger unit is simply the best 15-inch laptop you can buy.

If you're in the market for a new notebook, Dell is currently taking 10 percent off its XPS 13 and XPS 15 line of laptops via coupon code "SAVE10XPS". After coupon, the base XPS 13 (1080p/2.4GHz Core i3-7100U/4GB/128GB SSD) starts at $705.59, whereas the base XPS 15 (1080p/3GHz Core i3-7100H/8GB/500GB + 32GB SSD) starts at $881.99.

The coupon also applies to the XPS 13 Touch and XPS 15 Touch, knocking their price down to $1,499.39 and $1,896.29, respectively.

It's worth noting that Dell is upgrading its XPS line to Intel's new 8th-generation processors, which promise a 40 percent improvement over the current-gen CPUs. However, these new machines are likely to come with higher starting prices and won't arrive until sometime in October.

But make no mistake, you won't have buyer's remorse with the XPS line. The machines — which have won many of our Editors' Choice awards — are sturdy, powerful, and generally unmatched when it comes to price and performance.

Dell's XPS coupon is valid through September 21.