Steam Looks Set to Begin Offering Productivity Software

Online gaming platform Steam looks like it's going to be expanding its offerings beyond the realm of gaming. According to The Verge, the Steam app for Android lists several new categories for productivity software, something new for the gaming service.

The new categories include entries like Design & Illustration, Education, Photo Editing, Software Training, Web Publishing and more. Tapping on the new categories brings up a blank page. Steam, which is a service of Valve, the maker of games such as Portal, Counter Strike, Left4Dead, Team Fortress and Half-Life, is the world's largest online gaming platform.

Seeing as how Steam has proven so successful for game releases, it only makes sense that Valve would look to expand its service to a wider audience.

via: The Verge