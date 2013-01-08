Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 800 and 600 CPUs at CES 2013 Keynote

At Qualcomm's CES 2013 Keynote, CEO Paul Jacobs announced its new Snapdragon 800 and Snapdragon 600 processors. We got a few demos, including a rendering of a fire-breathing dragon in a modern-looking game environment (pictured). Qualcomm claims that the 800 will deliver up to 75 percent better performance over the Snapdragon S4 processor, while the 600 will supposedly deliver up to 40 percent better performance compared to the S4.

The Snapdragon 800 will be spearheaded by a quad-core Krait 400 CPU that will be clocked at speeds up to 2.3-GHz. The Snapdragon 600 will be powered by a quad-core Krait 300 processor that will feature clock speeds up to 1.9-GHz.

Both processors will allow you to record UltraHD video, which has four times the pixel density of 1080p. Both CPUs also support display resolutions up to 2560 x 2048. The 800 and the 600 both support 802.11ac, the newest wireless networking standard, as well as 4G LTE data transfer rates of up to 150MBps.

The Snapdragon 800 and the Snagdragon 600 should start showing up in devices this summer. In the meantime, stay tuned for further coverage of Qualcomm announcements, as well as all things CES 2013.