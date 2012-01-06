New Nikon D4 Flagship DSLR Announced: Your Camera Now Feels Inadequate

Just ahead of CES, Nikon has announced their flagship full format DSLR, the D4. By christening the D4 as their lead camera, it's their new standard bearer and features numerous multimedia and videographer-friendly features including uncompressed HDMI out for monitoring or recording on a separate device. It'll be available this February for $5999.95. It's not cheap, but this baby is ready to shoot in 0.012 seconds and has a 51-point autofocus.

Succeeding the D3 and D3S, the professional-grade D4 has such enviable features as ISO that ranges from 100 to 204,800 and 91,000 pixel 3D Matrix metering system for precise light readings. Combined with the 16.2 megapixel FX format CMOS sensor, the D4 will be a champ at shooting in low light situations. Plus, it can shoot in bursts up to 10 frames per second or 11 fps with the auto-focus locked, which ensures you won't miss the perfect shot of your daughter's first 3-point shot.

If you choose to go the video route with the D4, it's got you covered. While shooting 1080p video, you have full manual control over the camera, meaning that aperture, shutter speed, and ISO can be adjusted on the fly to adapt to changing light situations. There's also a microphone out for using professional audio solutions.

The D4 has multiple memory card slots for instant backup of your photos. It takes compact flash (CF) memory cards, which are more durable than SD cards, and the new XQD memory card format, which offers faster read and write times- a critical feature when shooting full HD 1080p video.

We'll be going hands on with the Nikon D4 at CES next week and, quite frankly, we can't wait. In the meantime, check out the gallery below.