MWC 2013 Day 2: Top 8 Stories

Yesterday at MWC 2013 we went face to face with Samsung's new Galaxy Note 8 slate and as if on cue, tablets and tablet-style smartphones cropped up in droves. On the latter, we have a new 5-inch, stylus-packing smartphone from LG and same-sized device from ASUS that docks into a 10-inch tablet. In the realm of full-fledged tablets, Sony evolved its design sense from thick slates with wedge form factors into the world's thinnest Android tab. Follow along below.

Sony Xperia Tablet Z: Super Thin, Submersible Slate

The Tablet Z measures just 0.26 inches thick, making it the “world’s thinnest 10-inch tablet,” according to Sony. Considering the Toshiba Excite 10 LE was 0.3 inches thick, we’re splitting hairs here, but the design is still remarkably svelte--and it'll survive more than the occasion dip in the pool.

LG Optimus Vu II: The Galaxy Note II Killer?

It looks like LG is ready for round two with Samsung in its phablet fight. The company today announced its new 5-inch Optimus Vu II, which will serve as a direct competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Note II. Sporting a 5-inch display with a unique 1024 x 768 resolution and 4:3 aspect ratio, the Vu II, like its predecessor, is a decidedly square looking device. At 4.7 x 2.5 x 0.4 inches, the Vu II is shorter but wider than Galaxy Note II (5.9 x 3.2 x 0.4 inches).

ASUS Fonepad: Making Calls on a 7-Inch Phablet

ASUS is taking the phablet category to a whole new level with its just announced 7-inch Intel-powered Fonepad. ASUS refers to the Fonepad as a tablet first, but with its included 3G with HSPA data connectivity and integrated telephony functionality, the slate also doubles as a massive smartphone--and the company isn’t shy about encouraging users to hold the phablet up to their head, like a smaller-sized smartphone, to make a call.

Gesture-Controlled Augmented Reality Headset

We’ve long been excited about Google’s upcoming Project Glass wearable computer. However, today at Mobile World Congress we saw a prototype set of AR goggles that make Google’s device look like a toy. The product of an experiment by the R&D department at Brilliantservice, a Japan-based app development house, these nameless goggles are on display here at Mobile World Congress in order to showcase the company’s Viking operating system for headsets.

Nokia Unveils Four New Budget and Mid-Range Phones

Nokia unveiled four new phones at its press conference at the 2013 Mobile World Congress, including two additions to the Lumia family. Rather than pushing the envelope and increasing the specs on their high-end devices, Nokia is broadening their reach by bringing innovation to more price points. The Lumia 520 is an entry-level Windows 8 device while the Lumia 720 is a bit more premium while still resting comfortably under the Lumia 920. Outside the Lumia branding is the Nokia 105 and Nokia 301, which run on Nokia’s Asha platform. Nokia is working to bring premium features to all their consumers, attempting to snatch some of the growing Android marketshare around the world.

LG Optimus G Pro: 1080p Screen, Great Multitasking

Though we’re not big fans of the term “superphone,” LG”s new Optimus G Pro is one handset that belongs in this exclusive category. Sure, the G Pro has high-end specs like a stunning 5.5-inch 1080p IPS display, 1.7-GHz Quad Core Snapdragon processor, and a whopping 3,140 mAH battery, but its the wide array of proprietary LG software features that really make the device stand out.

Nvidia Shows Off Tegra 4 CPU, Reference Designs

Nvidia used MWC 2013 to demonstrate the graphics prowess of both chips, showing off a speedy reference design Tegra 4i phone called “Phoenix” and an unnamed Tegra 4 tablet that provides extra effects in specially optimized games.

ASUS PadFone Infinity Smartphone Tablet Dock

One year after the original PadFone bowed at MWC 2012, we have the new PadFone Infinity. This version of the PadFone brings together a 5-inch smartphone with a 10.1-inch tablet dock, eliminating the need for users to have two different devices.

