MSI Unleashes Pair of Gaming Laptops With Nvidia 800M Graphics, Speedy SSDs

Prepare for world domination . . . or at least some kick-ass fragging. MSI has unveiled the newest additions to its gaming notebook line: the GT Dominator (starting at $1,499) and the GE Apache (starting at $1,299). Tough-sounding 80's naming conventions aside, both laptops are packing some serious graphical power in form of Nvidia's new GeForce GTX 800M series graphics.

The 17-inch Dominator and the 16-inch Apache will feature a 4th-generation Core i7 processors. However the Dominator configurations will feature either 870M or 880M GPUs while the Apache will ship with 860M or 850M chips. Both notebooks will also feature MSI's Super RAID 2 technology which incorporates three mSATA SSD's that promise read speeds from 1,000 MBps to 1,500 Mbps, three times faster than a single SSD. The notebooks will also feature a SteelSeries backlit gaming keyboard and Killer Gaming Networking software.

MSI has also preinstalled its XSplit Gamescaster software which automatically sets optimal streaming settings for the laptop and the ISP, allowing gamers to focus on what's really important: beating that boss, pwning enemies and taking names. The software also gives Nvidia's GameStream feature a run for its money letting gamers add, resize and position webcam feeds as well as draw on the screen and modify videos.

There's no word availability for either the Apache or Dominator. Stay tuned to Laptop Mag for updates on what promises to be a pair of powerful new gaming laptops.