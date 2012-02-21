Microsoft Office Spotted on the iPad, Expected to Drop into the App Store Soon (Updated)

There are already other ways to get Microsoft Office on your iPad, but who can argue with an official version? Today, a report from The Daily claims that an iPad version of the Microsoft Office suite exists--and a staffer's brief hands-on time with the product showed that it is a polished and capable app.

It comes as no surprise that Microsoft has developed the app; after all, the company has already shown willingness to develop for Apple's slate, which is becoming a staple productivity tool among students and businessmen. On the Office for iPad app, you'll supposedly be able to create Word, Excel and PowerPoint files and edit them both locally and online.

Just like Microsoft's other dedicated apps, Microsoft Office for iPad flaunts details of the Metro UI. A leaked picture of the app running on an iPad reveals a button to create a new document, as well as separate tiles for Word, Excel and Powerpoint docs. In this sense, design-wise, the app doesn't stray too far from Microsoft's other iPad creations, including Bing and MSN. The Daily also notes that the app's user interface is strikingly similar to the already-released OneNote app.

The first rumors of an official iPad app for Microsoft Office sprouted up last November. If The Daily's sources are to be believed, the app is in its final stages and will soon be submitted to Apple for approval. Allegedly, there are no plans for an Android version.

Update: A Microsoft representative contacted The Verge this afternoon, saying, "The Daily story is based on inaccurate rumors and speculation." Additionally, the company reached out to ZDNet's Microsoft watcher, Mary Jo Foley, and told her that The Daily's photo of Office for iPad "is not a real picture of a Microsoft software product."

While it may very well be that this photo is fake, MS Office could still be coming to the iPad--but for now, we'll have to work with a much vaguer timeframe.

via The Daily and The Verge