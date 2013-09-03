Lenovo Unveils Lightweight, Haswell-Powered ThinkPad T440s and T440

Lenovo's ever-popular ThinkPad T Series line of mainstream business notebooks is getting a major refresh. Today, the company announced that it will debut the ThinkPad T440s and T440 at this week's IFA Berlin show. The two 14-inch laptops will sport Intel 4th General Intel "Haswell" Core Series processors, along with full HD screen options and lighter weight chassis.

Like all ThinkPads these days, both the ThinkPad T440s and T440 will include a 5-button clickpad that takes the place of both the standard touchpad and trackpoint buttons. They will both be configurable with your choice of Windows 7 or 8, processors up to a Core i7, up to 12GB of RAM and hard drives or SSDs up to 1TG / 512GB respectively. Both laptops will pair 3 or 6-cell removable batteries with a 3-cell internal unit that, when paired together, should offer up to 17 hours of battery life.

Starting at $1,149 the 3.5-pound, 13 x 8.9 x .81-inch ThinkPad T440s will have the same svelt chassis as the ThinkPad T431s that Lenovo released this past spring. It will have a 1600 x 900 resolution display by default, with 1920 x 1080 and 1920 x 1080 with touch options available. Its lightweight frame leaves room for mini DisplayPort, VGA, Ethernet and three USB 3.0 ports, along with an SD card reader. The T440s comes with either Intel HD 4400 graphics or an Nvidia GT 730M discrete chip.

The ThinkPad T440 is a bit heavier and bigger at 4 pounds and 13.4 x 9.2 x .83 inches, but starts at a much-lower $899. It comes with a standard 1366 x 768 display or an option 1600 x 900 touch panel. The T440 has the same ports as its slimmer brother, but also provides an optional smart card reader. The system comes with either Intel integrated HD 4400 graphics or a discrete Nvidia GT 720M chip.

Both the Lenovo ThinkPad T440s and T440 will ship sometime in late October.