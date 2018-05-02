Lenovo Offering Up to 40 Percent Off Business & Gaming Notebooks

Whether you're looking for a sleek 14-incher or a 2-in-1 that's suitable for work and play, chances are high that you'll find something you like during Lenovo's current sitewide sale.

The PC manufacturer is taking up to 40 percent off a variety of IdeaPads, up to 28 percent off ThinkPads, and up to 30 percent off its gaming line of laptops.

For everyday use, it's hard to top the IdeaPad 710S. This sleek laptop packs everything you could possibly need in a tiny, 13-inch frame. Traditionally priced at $999.99, you can use coupon code "BUYMORSAVMOR" to drop its price to $899.99. That's $30 cheaper than last month's sale and it's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. It features a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS multitouch LCD, 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a generous 1TB SSD.

If you're in need of a new business machine, it's hard to top the Editors' Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Use coupon "BUYMORSAVMOR" to get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th Gen for $1,267.10 ($251.90 off). It features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's worth noting that you can get the previous-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Gen for $1,438.10 ($170 off) via the same coupon, but the 6th-gen machine is the better buy as it packs a newer 8th-gen Intel processor.

Lenovo's sale ends May 3 at 4am ET.