Latitude 13 3000 2-in-1 is Dell's New Small Business Hybrid

Targeting small businesses that want an affordable 2-in-1, Dell announced its new Latitude 13 3000 Series 2-in-1. Starting at $699 and available now, these convertibles feature Intel 6th Gen Core series processors, infrared webcams that support Windows Hello, USB Type-C port sand 360-degree hinges that allow them to rotate into tablet, tent or stand modes.

The entry-level, $699 model comes with a Pentium 4405U processor, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and a 1080p display. The mid-range $899 model upgrades you to a Core i3-6100U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This line tops out at $1,099, which gets you a Core i5-6200U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Each Latitude 13 3000 2-in-1 offers the same ports: an HDMI port, a USB Type-C 3.0 port, a USB Type-A 3.0 port, a Micro SD memory reader and a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. Dell claims that the Type-C DisplayPort connector can draw power and supports connections to ultra-high resolution external displays.

All of the notebooks also offer backlit keyboard and Intel Dual Band 7265 802.11ac wireless cards. Dell says the notebooks measure 0.76 inches thick and weigh 3.86 pounds.

Security-conscious small businesses will be disappointed to see that Latitude 13 3000 2-in-1s don't come with Intel vPro technology or fingerprint readers. You can add on 1-year, 3-year and 5-year long subscriptions to Dell's Data Protection & Encryption and Endpoint Security services, but none are included with purchase.

On Dell's website, the company promises that the notebooks will provide "long battery life," but doesn't offer any estimates for how long its 42 watt-hour, 3-Cell battery will last. We look forward to testing the notebook on the Laptop Mag Battery Test and seeing how it does.