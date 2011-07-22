Keep Electronics Dry with the Central Park Professional Backpack

Ever get caught in the rain with a backpack full of electronics? Your hair's out of luck without a hoodie or umbrella, but Cocoon Innovation's new Central Park Professional Backpack will keep your phone, iPod, laptop and whatever else you've got stored in there dry.

This backpack features a stow-away water-resistant hood that pulls out from a section on top and wraps over the rest, a main compartment roomy enough to fit a 17" notebook and an outer pocket for pens, cards and other accessories. The pocket covers about the same area as the backpack, and also holds Cocoon's Grid-It! organization system-- a hard plastic board covered on one side with a system of cross-hatched elastic bands for easy storage of everything from wallets to cellphones, batteries and cables.

Straps on both top and bottom make it easier to move the bag to and from overhead compartments on trains and buses, and the backpack itself is designed to keep stress off the carrier's back and shoulders. Mesh side pockets are convenient for holding water bottles.

The Cocoon Central Park Professional Backpack is available in black, brown, gray and red from www.cocoonbags.com for $79.99.