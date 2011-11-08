Iogear Announces Wireless 3D Digital Kit

Electronic connectivity device-maker Iogear will start selling a wireless 3D and high-definition system next week that can be used for up to two televisions simultaneously, the Foothill Ranch, California-based company said in a statement today.

The wireless kit, GW3DHDKIT, may have a very long model number, but you won't find any excess in its cords and wires...because there basically aren't any. With a 5-GHz wireless spectrum, the setup doesn't require a line-of-sight placement, so you can tuck your player safely and cleanly away while delivering uncompressed 1080p movies or 3D content to your television.

"Our Wireless 3D Digital Kit advances the technology of streaming A/V content and is a perfect fit for those who already have a 3D display or are planning to get one," said Bill Nguyen, Senior Marketing Manager for IOGEAR. "The GW3DHDKIT offers an easy, affordable way to stream both HD and 3D entertainment discretely with multiple retrofit and installation options."

The kit will be available at Costco.com for $379.99 starting next week, the announcement said. Nation-wide availability will begin later in 2011.