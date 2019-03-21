Intel’s 9th Gen Processors Are Coming to Laptops Later This Year

After making their debut in late 2018 on desktop machines, Intel's 9th Gen Core processors are coming to mobile.

The new H-series 9th Gen chips are slated to arrive on laptops in the second quarter of this year, appearing in Core i5, i7 and i9 variations. Key 9th Gen features include Intel Optane Memory H10, which allows laptops to offer speedy SSD performance without sacrificing their thin and light designs.

The H-series processors will also support Thunderbolt 3 connections for powering fast data transfers and rich 4K monitors, as well as Wi-Fi 6 AX200 support for extra-quick internet speeds.

Like their desktop counterparts, Intel's 9th Gen mobile CPUs are designed to offer optimal gaming performance, even when you're gaming and streaming at the same time. The company's latest chips are built to deliver 34 percent faster video editing than the previous generation, and are designed to run modern games like Hitman 2 at 10 percent more frames per second than the 8th gen CPUs.

Intel says we'll know more about its mobile 9th Gen CPUs by the second half of the year. We look forward to putting the upcoming slew of H-series laptops through their paces, so stay tuned for more updates.

Be sure to check out our GDC 2019 hub page for all of the latest gaming news and hands-on impressions straight out of San Francisco.