InfoSonic Adds to Its Line of Rugged Unlocked Devices

Too "kool" to be tied down to a wireless service provider? Wireless handset manufacturer InfoSonics wants to help commitment-phobic users with its Verykool line of affordable, unlocked mobile phones and devices you can use with any GSM carrier (AT&T or T-Mobile in the U.S.). With the $279 RS90 Vortex rugged Android smartphone leading the line of Verykool products, InfoSonics wants to win over people who don't want to be locked into contracts, have lost or damaged their phones or travel internationally.

According to San Diego-based InfoSonics, Verykool is an established and popular brand in Latin America that the company has decided to start marketing back home thanks to growing acceptance and demand for cheap, unlocked phones. The RS90 Vortex is both dust- and waterproof, but unfortunately has outdated specs that include the two year old Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich OS and a slow 1.2 GHz dual-core processor.

Also in the Verykool line of products is the $64.99 RXB1 FuelBox, a dust-, shock- and waterproof power reservoir that can charge your devices on the go.

With wireless service providers like T-Mobile's (Jump), AT&T (Next) and Verizon (Edge) already offering users the option to upgrade their devices more frequently, the little-known Verykool may struggle to keep up with the "kool" kids in the smartphone playground with its unlocked devices.