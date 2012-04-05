Infiniti Announces Zero Emmissions LE Concept with Intel-Powered Infotainment System

The two general themes we've found here at the New York International Auto Show have been a dedication to increasing in-car tech and MPGs. Infiniti hit both those marks dead-on with the introduction of its zero emissions LE Concept . The vehicle is unmistakably an Infiniti, featuring the dramatic swooping wheel arches and bulging haunches of the company's current crop of vehicles, while playing off of the design direction of the Essence and EMERG-E concepts.

Infiniti also outfitted the car with the company's telltale LED headlights and taillights. Infiniti has also ensured that the vehicle doesn't "look" like a zero emissions vehicle by making it roughly the same size as its current G-series sedans. That doesn't mean the LE Concept will blend in with the rest of Infiniti's fleet. Not by a long shot. The biggest design feature is upfront, where Infiniti has replaced the standard front grill with a bulbous solid snout that hides a charging port. The grill cover catches the eye in an instant with its crystal-like styling and large Infiniti badge.

Under the hood is Infiniti's e-powertrain which draws its power from a laminated 24 kWh lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery pack. With that much juice, the car is capable of producing 240 lb-ft of torque the instant you step on the accelerator. Infiniti also showed off a wireless home charging station for the LE Concept. The system, which is installed in your driveway or garage works as any other induction system would.

Best of all, the entire thing can be controlled via the LE Concept's telematics system or a smartphone app. To help ensure that drivers correctly position the vehicle over the charging station, Infiniti says it will include Intelligent Park Assist with Around View Monitor. Of course, customers will also be able to charge the vehicle via a quick charge port or DC adapter.

Just as impressive is the LE Concept's interior, which Infiniti says will offer the company's next generation Infiniti Connection features such as Infiniti Personal Assistant 24-hours concierge service, navigation and point of interest search. The system features a twin display layout and is powered by an Intel Atom processor. Information available through the infotainment system includes a dynamic range calculator, navigation for finding the locations of public charging stations and reservation utility that will allow drivers to reserve charging stations at public places including malls and sports arenas.

Looking to spoil yourself? The Infiniti LE Concept will also be able to pre-heat or pre-cool the vehicle's interior based at pre-set times, and sync with your cloud-based calendars, as well as a host of other options. Unfortunately, Infiniti wasn't letting people get too close to the vehicle, so we weren't able to get any hands-on time with the interface.

So when can you expect to see this mobile supercomputer hit the road? Well since it's a concept your won't, at least not in its current form. But Infiniti says they are working to bring a production version that will be very similar to the LE Concept within two years. Here's hoping we get a chance to take a spin in one.