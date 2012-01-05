iLuv Mo'Beats Wireless Stereo Speaker Stand Offers Hands-Free Music, Debuting at CES

iLuv's looking to stand out from the throngs of mobile accessories that will no doubt be on the show floor in Vegas. Its just-announced Mo'Beats Wireless Stereo Speaker Stand (iSP245) serves two purposes: to cradle smartphones and tablets and to provide wireless beats via two high-fidelity Bluetooth speakers.

The Mo'Beats stand weighs 1.7 pounds and comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Mobile devices that aren't Bluetooth-enabled can work with the speaker via a 3.5mm jack.

We'll be seeing the Mo'Beats soon, but consumers can get their mitts on the speaker stand in May for $89.99