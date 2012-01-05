Trending

iLuv Mo'Beats Wireless Stereo Speaker Stand Offers Hands-Free Music, Debuting at CES

By News 

iLuv's looking to stand out from the throngs of mobile accessories that will no doubt be on the show floor in Vegas. Its just-announced Mo'Beats Wireless Stereo Speaker Stand (iSP245) serves two purposes: to cradle smartphones and tablets and to provide wireless beats via two high-fidelity Bluetooth speakers.

The Mo'Beats stand weighs 1.7 pounds and comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Mobile devices that aren't Bluetooth-enabled can work with the speaker via a 3.5mm jack.

We'll be seeing the Mo'Beats soon, but consumers can get their mitts on the speaker stand in May for $89.99