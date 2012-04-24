HootSuite Adds Support for MailChimp, Chime.in, Identi.ca, More

HootSuite, venerable social media management system, just announced that it's extended the functionality of its social content platform to include such business-friendly apps as MailChimp, Chime.in, Identi.ca, Vision Critical Surveys and RSS Reader. Basically, you can now add these new extensions and applications to your HootSuite dashboard to personalize your social media experience. These new apps join the already-impressive roll call of available extensions, including Digg, YouTube, Tumblr and Flickr.

Here's a quick rundown on what these apps can do, from HootSuite's press release:

MailChimp – The MailChimp app for HootSuite allows users to view and search for recent campaigns, share campaigns to social networks, view campaign results and more.

– The MailChimp app for HootSuite allows users to view and search for recent campaigns, share campaigns to social networks, view campaign results and more. Chime.in – The Chime.in app for HootSuite allows users to schedule and send chimes, leave and view comments, preview photos, video and more

– The Chime.in app for HootSuite allows users to schedule and send chimes, leave and view comments, preview photos, video and more Identi.ca – The Identi.ca app for HootSuite allows you to post status updates, monitor timelines and messages, track your replies, view conversations and more

– The Identi.ca app for HootSuite allows you to post status updates, monitor timelines and messages, track your replies, view conversations and more Vision Critical Surveys – The Vision Critical Surveys app for HootSuite allows you to easily share surveys with your social networks, monitor results in real-time and more

– The Vision Critical Surveys app for HootSuite allows you to easily share surveys with your social networks, monitor results in real-time and more RSS Reader – The RSS Reader app for HootSuite provides a quick and easy way to view RSS feeds in the HootSuite dashboard, and share stories and articles from these feeds to your social networks.

You can check out the full list of extensions available for your dashboard on HootSuite's App Directory.

via HootSuite Blog