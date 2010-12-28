MSI U270 with AMD Zacate CPU Gets Hands-on

On the other side of the world, MSI showed off its latest 11.6-inch notebook, the U270, which, according to the company, runs AMD's new 1.6-GHz Zacate processor.

The notebook, revealed at a tradeshow in Taiwan to Netbook News, has a 1366 x 768 display, up to 4GB of RAM, a 320GB hard drive, HDMI, VGA, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, Ethernet, and a Kensington lock slot.

Not much else is known at the moment. We wouldn't be surprised to see this in greater detail at CES next week, though.

Check out the hands-on video below.

via Netbook News