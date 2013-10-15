Rumor: Google ‘Gem’ Smartwatch to Put Google Now on Your Wrist

Google Smart Watch with Android

Google is among the first major tech brands to place its bets on wearable tech, but that doesn’t mean the company is restricting itself to Google Glass. The search engine giant is reportedly preparing a Nexus smartwatch that will heavily integrate with Google Now, according to recent reports.

Google is rumored to be putting the finishing touches on its smartwatch, according to 9to5Google’s Seth Weintraub, who claims to have sources familiar with Google’s plans. This alleged source said that Google Now functionality would be a core component of the product, which seems plausible given Google Glass’ deep integration with the feature. Weintraub speculates that users would be able to press a button on the watch to ask a question and receive an answer from Google Now.

The report also mentions that Google is emphasizing battery life and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity with its purported watch. The new rumor follows a post from Android Police co-founder Artem Russakovski, who said last week via Google+ that Google is planning to release a smartwatch alongside Android 4.4 KitKat this month. Weintraub’s source doesn’t specify a time frame, but he writes that the watch is likely to debut “sooner rather than later.”

Google is rumored to unveil its Nexus 5, Gem smartwatch and Android 4.4 KitKat on Oct. 31, although this hasn’t been confirmed. The company hasn’t made any announcements regarding its new product just yet, but Google published a patent detailing a smartwatch a few months ago. The filing describes a wrist-worn device with a similar user interface to Google Glass.

If the rumors hold up to be true, Google would be one of several major tech brands to dive into the smartwatch space. Samsung and Sony both unveiled their flagship smartwatches last month, and Apple is believed to have an iWatch in its pipeline. Although smartwatches aren’t a major player in mainstream consumer tech just yet, Juniper Research predicts that the wearable tech market could rake in $19 billion worldwide by 2018.