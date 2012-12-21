Google Search Trial Adds Reservations, Receipts, and Booking Info From Your Gmail Account

The massive database of information Google has about you may be slightly scary if you stop to think about it for a moment, but it's also scarily awesome when the company uses its treasure trove to make your life even easier. Case in point: A newly announced feature, currently only available to Google Search Field Trial guinea pigs, pulls in information from Gmail to display your hotel and restaurant reservations, event bookings and purchase receipts.

The new features are an expansion of a current Field Trial option that allows you to search for your booked flight information directly within Google Search itself.

Only select retailers and service providers are supported at this early stage, however. From Google's explanation on Google+:

You can now search for [my purchases] to see a list of recent online purchases from select merchants and track the packages to see if they’ve arrived yet. You can also quickly check your holiday travel plans by searching for [my hotel reservation] or [my restaurant reservations] if you booked through OpenTable, and search for [my events] to easily see information from Ticketmaster or Eventbrite about your upcoming concert, sports game or other event.

Want to be on the front lines of the Google Now-ification of Google Search? If you're a U.S. resident with a Gmail address, sign up for the Google Search Field Trial to try the new Gmail integration features out for yourself.