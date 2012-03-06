Trending

Gigabyte U2442V Ultrabook on Video: Sleek Looks Plus Core i5/i7 Power

By News 

The first Ultrabook from Gigabyte, the U2442V, was officially announced yesterday, and the company shared some specs which we in turn shared with you. Now it's time for a closer look. In addition to hands-on footage, we got a price estimate for the U2442V--and presumably its U2442N sister. The lowest config sh0uld sell for about $1,200, and further customization options, such as a Thunderbolt port; an SSD vs. hard drive; and Intel Core i5 vs. Core i7 power, will up the price point.

At 3.3 pounds, the U244SV is light, and its 0.7-inch profile (at its thinnest) is nothing to scoff a . Light-sensitive chiclet-style backlit keys are another nice touch. Check out our video for more impressions.