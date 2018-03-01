Get an Asus ROG Gaming Rig w/ GTX 1070 for $1,299

The Asus ROG Strix GL702 packs everything you could want in a desktop replacement. From a GTX 1070 to a quad-core processor, the GL702 is designed for the demanding gamer who doesn't want a clunky gaming rig.

Buy on Newegg

For a limited time, use coupon code "EMCSPRRX4" to drop its price to $1,299. That's $400 off its list price and $550 under Amazon's price for this laptop.

The GL702 is proof that gaming rigs don't have to be big, bulky boxes anymore. The 17.3-inch notebook measures just 0.9 inches thick and weighs in at 6.4 p0unds. It carries Asus' Strix name, which means its part of the company's thin-and-light family of gaming laptops.

The laptop packs a 17.3-inch 1080p LCD with G-Sync support. Paired with Nvidia's GTX 1070 8GB graphics card, that means you'll get the smoothest gaming experience possible with reduced motion blur for fast-paced gaming.

Under the hood, you'll also find a 2.8-GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD accompanied by a 1TB 7,200rpm HDD.

The chiclet-style keyboard features red-backlit keys with 1.6mm of travel. For connectivity, you get USB Type-C, USB 3.1, and a Mini DisplayPort.

Newegg's sale is valid through end of March 1.