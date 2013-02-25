Ford Announces Spotify App for Sync AppLink

Spotify fans, prepare for some good news. The music streaming service and Ford have announced that the Spotify will join the automaker’s growing stable of Sync AppLink-enabled apps.

Ford owners with AppLink-capable vehicles will be able to download the Spotify app to their smartphone, sync their phone with their car’s infotainment system and manipulate the app using the telematics system’s voice controls.

Features available via voice controls include requesting the details of currently playing songs, starring and un-starring tracks, adding songs to a Road Trip playlist, select playlists, search for similar songs and more. In addition to standard track controls, AppLink users will also be able to access Spotify’s social aspect. When Spotify users receive a song or album from their friends, AppLink will inform users of the track or album and ask if they would like to play it.

Spotify is just the most latest app to join Ford's AppLink program. At CES 2013, the automaker announced that a

slew of other new apps would join its current stable including Amazon Cloud Player, which allows users to stream the music collection from Amazon's Cloud Player servers. Other apps include MLB.com At Bat, MOG, Scout and others.