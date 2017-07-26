Save $141 off Quad-Core Dell XPS 15

The Editors' Choice Dell XPS 15 is the best 15-inch laptop money can buy.

It features a clean and functional design, rock-solid build quality, and a brilliant screen.

The $1,199 laptop is currently selling for $1,175.99, but through July 31 you can stack coupon code "TENOFF" to drop the final price to $1,058.39.

Buy on Dell

That's $141 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this premium laptop.

The laptop's tapered design allows for only a few ports, but unlike other slim machines, Dell manages to squeeze in all the essentials including USB 3.0, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3. There's also a Kensington lock slot and SD card reader.

Armed with a 2.5GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive with 32GB SSD, the XPS 15 is a media rockstar. It breezes through any tasks you throw its way and its dedicated Nvidia GTX 1050 4GB video card makes it a respectable gaming laptop for the casual gamer.

The 15.6-inch screen is brilliant, vivid, and makes video pop. Its 720p webcam is on the blurry side and the way it's positioned makes the camera focus more on your knuckles than your face, but that's far from being a deal breaker.

The XPS 15 sets a new standard for mainstream laptops. Packed with a quad-core CPU, GTX 1050 video card, and temporary price cut, it's a deal no one should pass up.