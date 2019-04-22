Killer Deal: Dell XPS 13 Now $356 Off

If you want a portable laptop with loads of power and all of the latest features, then look no further than the Dell XPS 13. Our favorite overall laptop, the new XPS 13 has a portable chassis, a gorgeous (1080p or 4K) display and very long battery life. The only reservation we have with this excellent ultrabook is its price, which can swell well beyond $1,500 once you upgrade its components.

However, that's not an issue during Dell's new sale. Instant savings knock the price of the XPS 13 down by as much as $279, and you'll even save on the base model.

Buy on Dell

Additionally, you can use the coupon code "SAVE 15" to lower the price of this excellent laptop by an additional 15%, no matter which configuration you choose. Note, this is the latest, 2019 edition of the XPS 13, so the webcam is above the display, where it belongs. Here are the current sales:

Dell XPS 13 with 1080p display, Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD for $764.99 via coupon "SAVE 15" ($214 off)

Dell XPS 13 with 1080p display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,019.99 via coupon "SAVE 15" ($259 off)

Dell XPS 13 with 4K touch display, Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,572.49 via coupon "SAVE 15" ($356.50 off)

The Ultra HD display on the decked-out model will come in handy for photo or video editors, or pixel-peepers who prefer to stream in the highest available resolution. Be warned, however, that the super sharp and vivid panel takes a toll on battery life. The 4K XPS 13 lasted for 7 hours and 50 minutes on our battery test (continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness), which is a solid result but short of the premium laptop average.

If you want a true road warrior and don't need as much power, then consider the base model XPS 13, which is currently on sale for $899 ($79 off). That model, which features a 1080p display, a Core i3-8245U CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, shouldn't have any problems running simple, everyday tasks like web browsing or watching videos, and it endured for an outstanding 12 hours and 22 minutes on our battery test.

Dell didn't specify an end date for the sale so you might need to act fast.