The Best Dell XPS 13 Deals: 7th-Gen Core i5 Model Now $832

Dell's XPS laptops are among our favorite notebooks on the market. They offer a near-perfect mix of portability, power, and endurance. For example, the new 8th-Gen Dell XPS 13 lasts over 16 hours on a charge while providing blazing quad-core performance in a lightweight, carbon-fibre package. The XPS 13's screen uses Dell's famous InfinityEdge display, which has almost no bezel at all on the sides and top. The hinge that moves the lid is one of the strongest and tightest we've reviewed, which gives the laptop a high-quality feel.

But like all good tech, the XPS line is not cheap. In fact, it's one of Dell's priciest lines. Fortunately, finding deals on these systems isn't that difficult. This past year, the XPS 13 has dropped as low as $703.99. While that was for the basic, no-frills model, it's a good indicator of how low prices can reach. Dell is currently selling the XPS with Intel's 7th generation processor and with Intel's newer 8th-gen CPU. The latter is up to 60 percent faster than its predecessor, but also costs a few hundred dollars more. Both systems have been on sale so far for the holiday, but if you can afford it we highly recommend opting for the machine with the 8th gen CPU

For Cyber Week, Dell is having some huge sales on its flagship laptop. Here, we're rounding up our favorite XPS deals, from the near-perfect XPS 13 to its larger sibling, the XPS 15.

Like most manufacturers, different coupons can be used on different laptop configurations. As a result, we recommend testing both coupons "SAVEFIFTEEN" and "50OFF699" on any Dell laptop purchases you make. The coupons don't stack, but in most cases "SAVEFIFTEEN" yields slightly lower prices.

Alternatively, if you don't mind owning a refurbished XPS laptop, Dell Outlet takes up to $900 off refurb XPS 13 systems via coupon code "20XPS9360". After coupon, XPS 13 systems start as low as $640.

Retailer: Dell RegularSale.99Why This is a Good Deal: Dell's top-of-the-line XPS 13 is on sale once again. Normally priced at $1,299, the Editors' Choice laptop has been discounted to $979.99. Even better, this is the same exact configuration that won our Editors' Choice award not too long ago. This configuration features a 13.3-inch 1080p Infinity Edge LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's the second-best price we've seen for this configuration.

Get a refurb XPS 13 w/ 8th-gen Core i7 for $857

Retailer: Dell OutletRegularSale.80Coupon: XPS1310Expires: November 20 at 11:59pm ETWhy This is a Good Deal: Dell Outlet takes 10 percent off its XPS 13 laptops via coupon code "XPS1310". This includes one model with Intel's new 8th-gen processor. (Click on the 1st slide: "Black Friday Early Access" and then choose "Save Up to $500 Vs New on XPS 13" to see the XPS systems on sale). After coupon, this Editors' Choice laptop drops to $856.80. (A new system normally costs $1,200). This configuration features a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Supplies of this system are very limited.

Get a refurb XPS 13 from $626

Retailer: Dell OutletSale: Take 10 percent off XPS 13 laptopsCoupon: XPS1310Expires: November 20 at 11:59pm ETWhy This is a Good Deal: Dell is taking 10 percent off its refurbished XPS 13 9360 laptops via coupon code "XPS1310". (Click on the 1st slide: "Black Friday Early Access" and then choose "Save Up to $500 Vs New on XPS 13" to see the XPS systems on sale). After coupon, the least expensive XPS 13 you can get costs $626.40. This configuration features an 13.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.4 GHz Core i3-7100U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.

Take $150 Off the XPS 15

Retailer: Dell Regular.99Sale.99Coupon: 50OFF699Why This is a Good Deal: The XPS 15 is the best 15-inch laptop you can buy. Its quad-core processor can equally handle entry-level gaming and serious Photoshop work. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,199.99. This configuration features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Retailer: Dell Regular.99Sale.99Coupon: 50OFF699Why This is a Good Deal:The XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop is one of the most compact 13-inch hybrids you'll find. Battery life isn't as good as other 2-in-1s (it only lasted 8.5 hours in our tests), but its Y series CPU is still good enough for multitasking. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,149.99. This configuration features a 13.3-inch 1080p Infinity Edge touch LCD, 1.2GHz Core i5-7Y54 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.