New Dell G3 15 Could Be the Budget Gaming Laptop to Beat

Like the rest of Dell’s G-Series gaming laptops, Dell is finally revamping the Dell G3 15 with current gen specs, including a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU and a smooth 144Hz display.

The best part is that the Dell G3 15 (3590) starts at just $799 and it’s available to purchase right now, making it one of the most affordable gaming laptops around.

Dell G3 15 price and specs

Dell G3 15 (3590) Starting Price $799 Display 15.6-inch, 1080p; up to 144Hz CPU Up to Core i7-9750HQ RAM Up to 32GB Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Storage Up to 1TB SSD and 2TB 5,400-rpm HDD Ports One USB 3.1, one USB Type-C (DisplayPort), two USB 2.0, HDMI 2.0, RJ45, SD Card slot, wedge lock slot, headphone jack Size 14.4 x 10 x 0.85 inches Weight TBD

For just $799, the Dell G3 15 features an Intel Core i5-9300HQ processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU with 3GB of VRAM, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, a 1TB HDD and a 1920 x 1080, 60Hz panel. However, the G3 15 is configurable up to a Core i7-9750HQ CPU, GTX 1660 TI GPU with 6GB of VRAM, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 2TB 5,400-rpm HDD and a 1920 x 1080, 144Hz display.

Design

Dell isn't just revamping the G3 15's specs; it's also giving the laptop a visual upgrade as well. The G3 15 comes in either Eclipse Black or Alpine White, has been slimmed down to 14.4 x 10 x 0.85 inches and now sports a curved racecar-esque design on its hood and glossy hinges. The bezels have shrunk considerably and the display looks like it's floating due to its center hinge.

In regards to ports, it’s packing one USB 3.1 port, one USB Type-C port (DisplayPort), two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, an RJ45 port, an SD Card slot, a wedge lock slot and a headphone jack.

MORE: Dell Gaming Laptops - Brand Rating and Report Card

Display

What I’m most excited for is to see the G3 15’s new 15.6-inch 1080p panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, especially since it apparently averages at 300 nits of brightness. That's a major improvement over the last generation, which we measured at 231 nits. However, the cheaper display options drop to 60Hz, offering 300-nit and 220-nit versions.

On top of that, the panel I saw in person didn’t look that bright, but that could have been due to the lighting in the room.

Keyboard and battery life

When we tested the keyboard in person, the keys felt relatively clicky. It felt like an improvement over the last generation. The highlight of the keyboard now, of course, is its gorgeous four-zone RGB backlighting. However, keep in mind that this feature is optional, so it won’t come with the $799 model.

As far as audio goes, Dell is throwing in the Nahimic 3D Audio app, which offers presets like Music, Movie, Communication and Gaming. Each preset has customizable settings that let you to control the bass, treble and even surround sound.

A feature that’s unique to the G3 15 is its Game Shift mode, which allows you to press a single button (F7) and immediately kick the laptop into a heavy performance setting. The point of this is to make it easier for the uninitiated to ramp up the performance in their laptop.

However, if you do know what you’re doing, you still have full access to the Alienware Command Center, which allows you to control hardware and software settings to optimize performance while gaming.

Dell has yet to make any claims on battery life, but if it holds up anything like the previous iteration (and I hope it does), it’ll last around 6 hours and 37 minutes.

Outlook

We’re extremely excited to get our hands on what could possibly be the new champion of budget gaming laptops. Stay tuned for the full review and benchmarks once we get this baby through our lab.