Dell Columbus Day Sale: Up to $700 off Alienware, XPS

Dell is celebrating the 3-day weekend with a massive sale on some of its best-selling devices.

The PC manufacturer is taking up to 40 percent off select Chromebook, Inspiron, and XPS laptops. Gamers take note, Dell's Alienware laptops are getting the most generous discounts with price drops that take up to $700 off higher-end configs.

Even better, select coupon codes can save you an extra $50 on already discounted laptops. (Coupons are listed below).

Buy on Dell

Alienware makes some of the best gaming laptops we've tested. As part of its sale, Dell is offering the Alienware 17 gaming laptop with 17.3-inch FHD IPS anti-glare display for $1,899.99 ($150 off). Save another $50 via coupon "50OFF699", which brings the price down to $1,849.99. It's fitted with a 2.2-GHz Core i7-8750H six-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive with 256GB SSD. An Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 OC GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy lifting for demanding games.

If that's too rich for your blood, you can get the Alienware 17 gaming laptop for $1,549.99 ($210 off) via coupon code "50OFF699". It packs a 2.2-GHz Core i7-8750H six-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD. This model includes the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 OC GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

The Editors' Choice XPS 13 is also on sale for $1,099.99. Use coupon "50OFF699" and it drops to $1,049.99. It features a 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

On the business side, you can get the Dell Latitude 7490 with a 14-inch FHD anti-glare display for $1,449 ($681 off). Apply coupon code "SAVE100" to knock another $100 off and bring the price down to $1,349. It's configuration includes a Core i5-8250 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This system also includes 1 free year of McAfee for Small Business. Other noteworthy deals include the Dell Vostro 14 3000 14.3-inch laptop for $429 ($283 off).

Dell also slashed the price off the Chromebook 3380 down to $269 ($158 off). It features a 13.3-inch HDF display, Celeron C3855 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 16GB SSD. Although it may not have all of the bells and whistles of a traditional laptop, it's a great solution for students or anyone who want a no-frills PC.

Dell's Columbus Day sale ends October 12 at 5 pm ET.