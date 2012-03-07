CeBIT 2012 Day 2 Wrap-Up: A Touch-friendly Display for Ultrabooks

That's a wrap on the second day of CeBIT 2012. Here's a look back at the day's gadgets and laptops. Like yesterday, there's more news on ultrabooks. Namely Fujitsu unveils its first machine for the category but there's also a demo with a thin-and-light that includes a multitouch-sensitive display. Unlike yesterday, we went hands-on with Audi's in-dash infotainment system and a sensor that works with your smartphone to make you a better gardener. It's true! See for yourself below.

Ultrabooks Get Touch-Friendly

How about an ultrabook that lets you pinch-to-zoom and scroll by touching the display and not the trackpad? Intel demo'ed just such a thing today, and it could be coming soon to a PC near you.

Intel Ultrabook with Touchscreen: Video Hands-on

Fujitsu Lifebook UH572: More Details

Acer and Gigabyte aren't the only laptop makers getting into the ultrabook game at CeBIT. Fujitsu joins their ranks with the Lifebook UH572, an Intel Ivy Bridge-based system that will retail for 699 euros.

Fujitsu Lifebook UH572 Hands On Video

MSI GT60 and GT70 Gaming Laptops

MSI makes a new appeal to gamers with two frag-ready laptops, the 16-inch GT60 and the GT70, both of which include Alienware-style multi-color keyboard backlights and RAID 0-configured solid-state drives.

MSI GT60 and GT70: Hands On Video

Koubachi Sensor Keeps Your Plants Alive

How's this for a green app-cessory? Place the Koubachi Sensor near your plant, connect it to Wi-Fi, and the gadget will send you alerts when the temperture, light, and soil conditions for your potted pet are less than optimal.

Read Our Hands On

Audi Connect

Inside the brand-new Audi A3 Quattro you’ll find plenty of tech, from a touchpad situated front and center to a system for drawing letters with your finger to input destinations for the Google-powered navigation services.

Read Our Hands On