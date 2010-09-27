Trending

Got Game? Acer Aspire AS8943G Boasts 2GB ATI Graphics Card

It wasn't that long ago that having 1GB of dedicated video memory was a surefire sign that notebook had serious game. Well, Acer has upped the ante with the Acer Aspire AS943G. This 18.4-inch multimedia beast is one of the first notebooks to sport ATI's Mobility Radeon 5850 graphics, complete with 2GB of memory. That means you can count on a whole of eye candy on that 1080p edge-to-edge glass display. Thanks to this GPU, you can play the latest DX11 games on the highest settings, whether you're trying to rule the world in Civilization V or make your mark in The Lord of the Rings Online.

The 8943G has 4GB or 8GB of regular RAM, plus a Core i7 processor and 500GB hard drive. Like the 8934G we reviewed, this desktop replacement shares the same elegant metal design, including a dual-mode touchpad that includes built-in media controls five speakers with Dolby surround sound. We just hope that the wireless card works better than its predecssor's, which couldn't maintain a connection. (We're in the process of testing an update on that laptop).

The AS8943G starts at $1,499. Stay tuned for a full review.

