BodyMedia Launches CORE 2 Fitness Armband

In conjunction with the start of "The Biggest Loser," BodyMedia today at CES 2013 launched the BodyMedia CORE 2, its latest armband that tracks health and fitness activity. The device, which is smaller than an iPod nano, straps around your arm and has four sensors that track calories burned, activity levels and sleep patterns.

The CORE 2's sensors include those for temperature, heat flux, galvanic skin response and a 3-axis accelerometer, which provide a more comprehensive measurement of a wearer's fitness and health. Other features include a heart rate sensor and Bluetooth Smart Ready technology, which will make it easier to pair with its smartphone app and increase battery life.

The CORE 2 will also have interchangeable face plates, straps and cuffs, for those who want to match the device with what they're wearing.

We generally liked the original BodyMedia Fit armband when we reviewed it last year; we're looking forward to putting the new CORE 2 band through its paces. Look for our hands-on with the CORE 2 at CES 2013.