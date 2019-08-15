The Stylish Asus VivoBook 15 Is Now $349

With so many laptops to choose from nowadays, finding the best college laptop can be stressful. That's why we're excited about this back-to-school laptop deal from Amazon.

Currently, Amazon has the Asus VivoBook 15 Laptop on sale for $349. Traditionally priced at $429, that's $81 in savings. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this ultrathin notebook and one the best laptop deals of the month.

Buy the Asus VivoBook 15 Laptop for $349 at Amazon

Well-suited for everything from term papers to Netflix, the VivoBook 15 is an affordable mainstream laptop for both school and entertainment. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p four-sided NanoEdge display that offers edge-to edge viewing. Powering the VivoeBook 15 is a 2.1GHz Core i3-8145U dual-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. For storage, it packs a fast 128GB SSD. If you require more storage, it's easily expandable thanks to a built-in microSD card slot.

Connectivity-wise, the VivoBook 15 houses a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.1 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and an HDMI port. This array of ports makes it easy to add peripherals like an external hard drive or wired mouse.

We reviewed the similar Asus Vivobook S15 Core i5 laptop and liked its sleek design, beautiful color options, and good performance. Although this VivoBook packs a Core i3 CPU, it's still an excellent student laptop for every day needs.