Acer's Oft Delayed Iconia Tab A100 Due Out in August

Despite months of delays, Acer seems just about ready to ship its anticipated Iconia Tab A100. Engadget says the company has sent an email to retail partners letting them known that the 7-inch tablet will be in stores sometime in early August and cost $300. The tablet was originally supposed to hit store shelves in May, but thanks to some compatibility issues with Android's 2.3 Honeycomb OS, was put on hold. But now it looks like the Iconia Tab A100 will see the light of day.

An A100 was spotted in the wild in July at the IFA preview event in Berlin by Tablet-blog.de, although it was running Android 3.1 instead of Honeycomb. The 7-inch tablet, features a 1024 x 600 display, a 1-GHz Tegra 2 processor, 512MB of Ram, and 8GB of internal storage (expandable up to 32GB). Outside, the A100 offers a 2-MP front-facing camera that can capture images and video in 720p, 5-MP rear-facing camera with flash, a microUSB port, a microHDMI port, and dual speakers. It will also sport an Nvidia GeForce GPU, which means it will feature some 3D capability.

The A100 is expected to be available in either 3G or Wi-Fi versions, and will include a battery rated for 5 hours of 720p video playback.