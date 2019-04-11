Acer's New TravelMate P6 Promises 20 Hours of Battery Life

Acer’s going back to its roots. The company recently announced the TravelMate P6, effectively reviving the company’s business line of laptops. Targeting mobile professionals, for a long time TravelMate was Acer’s workhorse system, bringing solid performance and long battery life. And from the looks of things, Acer is staying true to those tenets.

Previous TravelMates were typically made from non-descript gray plastic. Not this time. Made from magnesium alloy, the P6 is sleek but unassuming. And measuring only 0.65 inches thick, the 14-inch system can easily slip into a backpack or messenger bag. Thanks to MIL-SPEC certification for drops, moisture and other hazards, the notebook is as tough as it is pretty.

And people that work with sensitive content can rest easy with the P6’s integrated fingerprint reader and webcam with a built-in shutter. The other major feature is the battery life. Acer is claiming the TravelMate P6 will last 20 hours on a charge and has fast-charging technology to boot.

