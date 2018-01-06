Acer Reveals World's Thinnest Laptop, 2018 Lineup

Acer's coming out swinging for the fences in 2018, today unveiling the thinnest laptop ever, the Swift 7, which measures a mere 0.35 inches thin. This $1699 14-inch laptop is made even more portable thanks to its 4G LTE connectivity, and is expected in March.

Gamers looking to rock for less than $800 will be interested in the Nitro 5 (starting price $799), which packs AMD's Ryzen mobile processors and the Radeon RX560 GPU. Acer's also upgraded the memory from previous versions, giving this machine DDR4 RAM.

The rest of Acer's new models include a new Chromebook with lots of ports and a new 2-in-1 with Intel's 8th Gen Core CPUs.

Acer Swift 7

Acer's insanely-thin Swift 7 looks to be the thinnest laptop ever, and with its built-in LTE connectivity and 10 hours of battery life, this machine begs to be taken out for day-trips. Its Gorilla Glass touch screen makes for greater durability on those outings. Release: March 2018 CPU:7th Gen Intel Core i7 RAM: 8GB Display: 14-inch, FHD, IPS touchscreen Estimated Battery Life: 10 hours Size: 0.35 inches thin Connectivity: 4G LTE

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 looks to make gaming slightly more affordable, offering AMD's Ryzen mobile CPU and Radeon RX560 GPU, with a starting price under $800. It packs that power into a tried-and-true black-and-red design with a laser-texture-etched lid. Release: April 2018 CPU: AMD Ryzen GPU: AMD Radeon RX560 RAM:Up to 32GB Storage: Up to 512GB Display: 15.6-inch, FHD, IPS Ports: USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet

Acer Chromebook 11

The blue Acer Chromebook 11 is expected to last up to 10 hours and feature either a touch or non-touch display. But since it will fully support Android apps from the Google Play store at launch, you probably want the touch-screen version, since Android apps were made to be tapped. Release: April 2018 CPU:Intel Celeron RAM:4GB Storage:Up to 32GB Display:11.6-inch, 1366 x 768, with optional touch screen Estimated Battery Life:10 hours Size:0.71 inches thin Weight:2.43 pounds Ports: MicroSD memory reader, 2x USB Type-C with charging, display output, 2x USB 3.0

Acer Spin 3

Acer's updated its 2-in-1 with 8th Gen Intel Core CPUs, and moved from a 15.6-inch design to a 14-inch look. Fortunately, this model still has a Full-HD display, and Acer's saying it lasts for 12 hours on a single charge. Release: February 2018 CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core Display: 14-inch, FHD, IPS touchscreen Estimated Battery Life: 12 hours

Acer Switch 7 Black Edition

WhileAcer first announced it at IFA 2017 in Berlin, the company just revealed that the Switch 7 Black Edition will come to the U.S. later this month. The liquid-cooled detachable 2-in-1 offers a discrete Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU for gaming and a Thunderbolt 3 port. Release: January 2018 CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i7 GPU: Nvidia GeForce MX150 RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB Display: 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504, IPS touch screen Estimated Battery Life: 10 hours Size:0.39 inches thin Weight:2.6 pounds Ports:Thunderbolt 3