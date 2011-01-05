Trending

Acer Aspire 8950G Gaming Notebook Ready to Blow Your Mind With Core i7

In addition to the half dozen media-centric notebooks it announced today, Acer is rolling out the Acer Aspire 8950G (full model number Aspire AS8950G-9839), an 18.4-inch behemoth with the new Core i7-2630QM quad core processor, ATI Mobility Radeon 6850 graphics, and 8GB of RAM.

The notebook also features a Blu-ray drive, full 1080p display, and 1.3-megapixel webcam. Storage-wise, it comes with a 750GB hard drive standard and a second drive bay you can use to install another hard drive or an SSD (not sold by Acer). A dual-mode touchpad allows you to switch it from standard navigation mode into a media control panel.

With a starting price of $1599, the Aspire 8950G will be available on January 9th.

Design-wise, the Aspire 8950G looks like an exact replica of the Aspire 8943G we reviewed in 2010. However, that system suffered from serious Wi-Fi issues which we hope the 8950G will avoid.

