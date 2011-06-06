11.6-inch Lenovo ThinkPad Edge E125 Spotted With AMD Processor

Last week at Computex Taipei, the folks at Pocket-lint spotted the as-yet unannounced 11-inch Thinkpad Edge E125 on display. While we've seen the current generation of ThinkPad Edges, from the 14-inch E420 to the snazzy 12.5-inch E220s, the 11.6-inch E125 has never been shown before, to our knowledge.

Details on the Edge E125 are scarce, Pocket-lint saw that it uses an AMD Fusion processor (either the E-350 or upcoming E-450), has 3 USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, and VGA / HDMI out. From the pictures, the E125 looks a lot like last year's ThinkPad Edge 11, which offered a great balance of portability and usability but never came to the U.S.

There's no word yet on whether the ThinkPad Edge E125 is coming to North America and when it is coming out. So stay tuned.

via Netbook News and Pocket-lint