Nvidia's next big bet is using AI to replicate the human body

AI's next feat might have less to do with writing emails and more to do with the human body — at least, according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Huang recently appeared on an episode of Cleo Abram's Huge Conversations, and discussed his next big bets for the industry.

Huang touched on the work Nvidia has done with robotics and AI, bolstering his claim that "everything that moves will be robotic." But ultimately, Huang's next big bet is on Nvidia's digital biology work.

The Nvidia CEO explained that if we can "understand the language of the human body and the understand the language of biology," then "all of a sudden our ability to have a digital twin of the human is plausible."

What in the world is a digital twin?

This isn't the first time we've seen Nvidia touch on "digital twins." In a Nvidia blog post, a digital twin is defined as "a virtual representation...of a real-world physical asset or system, which is continuously updated."

The post goes on to say, "Digital twins aren't just for inanimate objects and people," implying that you can have a digital twin for a human, but the way that Huang is involving biology in this discussion makes it seem like simulating actual human bodies could be a possibility.

YouTube Watch On

In his conversation with Abram, Huang explains that Nvidia is working in digital biology to "understand the language of molecules and the language of cells" in the same way that we currently understand the language of physics.

Why would understanding how molecules and cells communicate with each other be useful if the knowledge wasn't meant to eventually be used to simulate a digital twin of an actual human?

While the idea might sound outlandish, it's not altogether unprecedented.

Researchers have suggested, "it is possible to construct [a] Human Digital Twin," but there's still "a long way to go because of not only its extreme complexity, but also so many aspects involved, especially the security and social ethics problem."

Huang has accurately predicted the next big thing with AI, so it's entirely possible he could be right about this, but only time will tell if Nivida has what it takes to go full-on Matrix.