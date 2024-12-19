New ChatGPT feature makes every phone an AI phone (even the dumb ones)

News
By
published

Call 1-800-ChatGPT today, don't delay!

Boy holding payphone receiver
(Image credit: Photo by Phil Nguyen)

If you're anything like me, then you've become helplessly addicted to using ChatGPT to solve many of life's minor problems, like remembering the name of the actress who plays Janine in Ghostbusters or asking if it's possible to accidentally make Radium at home, and if not, why does my sink glow when I turn off the kitchen light.

Thanks to OpenAI's chatbot, I'm now free to chase down an answer, or non-professional psychological evaluation, to just about every random query or intrusive thought my brain can muster. ChatGPT has become my go-to for these kinds of questions, even ahead of a simple Googling.

But what if I ever find myself without an internet connection and desperately in need of reassurance from the soothing tones of the world's most popular chatbot that, in the event of an AI takeover of humanity, me and ChatGPT are "cool" with one another?

Well, revealed as part of the seasonal 12 Days of OpenAI, those in the US or Canada can now dial ChatGPT from pretty much any phone for a quick chat using its new toll-free number: 1-800-CHATGPT.

(Or, for those too young to understand vanity numbers, 1-800-242-8478.)

ChatGPT: Look me up, I'm in the phonebook

At first read, news that you can now access ChatGPT by phone call sounds more gimmick than gainful.

However, as CPO Kevin Weil puts it, "The mission of OpenAI is to make artificial general intelligence beneficial to all of humanity, and part of that is making it as accessible as possible to as many people as we can."

ChatGPT's new 1-800 number can greatly expand the service's accessibility to those who live in more rural communities, lower-income users (who may not have mobile data to burn), or even the elderly who may not be as tech-savvy when it comes to interacting with readily available apps.

It also means that ChatGPT can now be accessed by just about any phone, not only smartphones. As part of the 12 Days of OpenAI: Day 10 live stream, the OpenAI team even showcased the service being accessed by an old-school rotary phone.

1-800-CHAT-GPT—12 Days of OpenAI: Day 10 - YouTube 1-800-CHAT-GPT—12 Days of OpenAI: Day 10 - YouTube
Watch On

Callers from the US and Canada will be granted 15 minutes of access to the toll-free 1-800 number per month, after which OpenAI directs users to interact with its AI through the ChatGPT app or web portal.

Beyond the US and Canada, and also revealed during the 12 Days of OpenAI: Day 10 live stream, users worldwide can similarly access ChatGPT over WhatsApp through the same number.

This method only includes messaging, and there is a limit to the number of replies you can receive during a single day. However, it's another login-free way of interacting with the AI made available to an estimated user base of nearly 3 billion.

What's next?

We're now 10 days into the 12 Days of OpenAI run of reveals, with today and tomorrow expected to showcase even more impressive tools and features.

Perhaps the biggest feature rumored to be revealed is Tasks. This feature is reportedly run by a new model tool called "Jawbone" and allows users to create automations that instruct ChatGPT to schedule specific tasks and perform them at a later date or time.

In an example shared to X by TestingCatalog, users can 'Task' ChatGPT with writing a summary of the week's news.

Keep your eyes peeled for today's reveal, with the final day of OpenAI's reveals set to take place tomorrow.

More from Laptop Mag

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Apple MacBook Pro
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 260 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB Silver)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch Grey)
2
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
$1,477
View
Low Stock
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
3
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen...
Walmart
$3,429
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
4
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Dell XPS 15 (9530)
6
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,299
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
7
MacBook Pro (2023) 14-inch -...
Back Market (US)
View
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB SSD)
Our Review
8
ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR 18”...
Best Buy
View
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
9
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
10
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Load more deals
Rael Hornby
Rael Hornby
Content Editor

Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.