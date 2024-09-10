‘Bringing Adventure Gaming to Life’ could revolutionize your next D&D session

Generative AI feels like it's in just about every computing device on the market at the moment, from AI PC laptops to smartwatches and kitchen appliances. But despite all the AI marketing hype, few uses of large language models come off as particularly revolutionary.

Sure, I’d love to use Nvidia’s ChatRTX to quickly search through our testing database to make finding benchmark results a little easier and I’m more than interested in finding an AI designed to sort through my many digital photo albums. But those are just ways AI can save us a few minutes (or hours, if you're a perfectionist like me), and they don’t change how we look at the world.

However, the GitHub program “Bringing Adventure Gaming to Life” may be the AI tool that changes my mind.

This deceptively 'simple' AI program was shown off by Intel at IFA Berlin this year in conjunction with the Intel Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" launch, and it was, in my opinion, the best use of AI I saw during my time at this year's expo.

Best of IFA Berlin 2024: Bringing Adventure Gaming to Life

(Image credit: Intel)

Built to showcase the AI capabilities of Intel’s new Core Ultra 200V “Lunar Lake” processors, “Bringing Adventure Gaming to Life” is a simple app and tabletop RPG aide that combines text or voice-prompted image generation through Stable Diffusion with a game master (GM) and player interface.

This allows the GM of any game to describe a setting to the AI, generate or tweak the image, and then share that with players to augment the tabletop experience.

(Image credit: Intel)

Because it is an external system, “Bringing Adventure Gaming to Life” isn’t tied to any specific game or rule set. So you can use it for games like Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder, or Shadowrun.

What really captures my interest in this particular AI feature is how it treats image generation. Rather than replacing artists, “Bringing Adventure Gaming to Life” uses Stable Diffusion to augment an existing experience, for free. It's designed to flesh out those moments when imagination alone won't cut it, and it's an exciting prospect for tabletop gaming.

It’s a way for a GM to help set the stage for their players, adding to the immersion and world-building of a campaign, without ever needing to take the reigns or intrude.

To me, “Bringing Adventure Gaming to Life” feels more like how we should be using generative AI to enhance our experiences, rather than forming email summaries and writing more “professional” Slack messages.

Disclaimer Intel paid for travel and accommodations for IFA Berlin. The company did not see the contents of this article before publication.

