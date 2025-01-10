Can Nvidia Project Digits democratize AI for millions more people?
A personal AI supercomputer in the hands of more people could make AI more equitable.
The last 12 months have seen a lot of attention brought to the term "AI PC," used to denote computers housing processors or APUs with powerful NPUs (neural processing units) for enhanced AI computation.
However, even then, these machines lack the raw performance that many more powerful AI applications require to tackle complex generative AI tasks, leaving a lot of the work to be done in the cloud.
Until Nvidia announced Project Digits, that is. A personal AI supercomputer, and our Laptop Laurel winner for the best use of AI at CES 2025.
Best AI of CES 2025: Nvidia Project Digits AI PC
While the Nvidia RTX 50 series GPUs dominated the conversation at CES 2025, the company’s Project Digits was a massive announcement that went a bit under the radar.
Nvidia calls it an “AI Supercomputer on your desk,” delivering a petaflop of AI performance in a form factor that appears similar to a Mac Studio.
Who needs that kind of AI power? It’s targeted at AI researchers, data scientists, and the education market to help run large AI models without relying on ChatGPT or another cloud-based solution.
The key to its performance is the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, designed in partnership with MediaTek. It also boasts 128GB of RAM and up to a 4TB NVMe SSD. Running Nvidia’s Linux-based DGX OS, it will be capable of running 200-billion-parameter large language models or 405-billion-parameter models if pairing two Digits together.
While it feels like AI is everywhere in the tech world already, this kind of (relatively) affordable system can put it in the hands of far more users, which is an AI advancement I can get behind.
Starting at $3,000, it isn’t cheap, but assembling a comparable AI computer could run over $10,000 in the not-so-distant past. Project Digits is coming in May from Nvidia and its partners.
Nvidia's Project Digits will be available to purchase from May 2025 from Nvidia and partners at a starting price of $3,000.
|Chip
|Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip
|RAM
|128GB unified memory
|Storage
|Up to 4TB of NVMe
This article is part of a Laptop Mag special issue highlighting news, reviews, interviews, and analysis of the best in consumer tech showcased at CES 2025, direct from Las Vegas, Nevada. For more coverage, check out Laptop Mag's CES 2025 special issue.
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.