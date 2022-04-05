WWDC 2022 confirmed for June 6 — What to expect from Apple's big event

WWDC 2022 is officially on the calendar for June 6-10 according to Apple's developer page (opens in new tab) and once again attendees will be joining Apple's developer conference virtually.

The keynote and State of the Union will stream on June 6 with highlights on the forthcoming updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

Apple indicate that a group of developers and students will be invited to watch the keynote and State of the Union at Apple Park on June 6 along with the online community. However, space is limited and details on how to apply are not yet available.

WWDC is not a hardware event, but Apple isn't above debuting something of particular interest to developers at the event. A new MacBook Pro would certainly fit that bill and with the Mac Studio nipping at its heels, it wouldn't be too shocking if Apple had something to say on this front for the conference. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has also claimed that new Apple Silicon-powered Macs could arrive in May or June, potentially lining up with an unveiling at WWDC 2022 for an M2 processor in a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro 13-inch refresh.

However, primarily we'll be seeing all of the latest and greatest software updates to Apple's various platforms including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16. Sometimes we can read the tea leaves and glean new hardware features from these updates even without actual hardware reveals.

We'll of course be covering the event as it happens so if you can't watch along with us you can follow our coverage for all of the latest from WWDC 2022.