Windows 10 preview adds new taskbar feature — a personalized news feed with topics you love

The massive, highly anticipated Windows 10 update (codenamed Sun Valley) is reportedly launching some time during the latter half of 2021. Until then, Microsoft is testing some cool new features with its Windows Insider members, including a personalized news feed that can be tailored to users' tastes.

Microsoft recently announced the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21354 on the Windows Insider blog. The Redmond-based tech giant noted that this novel news feature allows Insiders to follow publishers from its "partner ecosystem" to receive articles that pique their interests.

Microsoft's Insider Preview Build 21354 features a useful weather bar on the Windows 10 taskbar. Insiders can hover their mouse over the weather bar, which brings up a new window filled a mosaic of personalized news cards.

Insiders can click on the "Manage interests" button at the top of the feed. This leads them to a page that lets users choose topics they're interested in. According to a screenshot Microsoft posted on its Insider Blog, some of these topics include stocks and finance, sports, traffic and business news. There are over a dozen categories users can follow.

As mentioned, users can also follow certain publishers via the "Tune your feed" option. After choosing their preferred news platforms, users will spot their selected outlets' stories as they become available.

"You can also tune your feed wherever you see a story. Click the 'X' on the top right of the card to remove the article and provide feedback: 'Not interested in this story,' 'Don’t like the source,' or 'Report an issue,' said Brandon LeBlanc, Microsoft's Senior Program Manager.

How can I use this novel Windows 10 news feature?

This cool news feature can only be accessed by members of the Windows Insider program. If you're already a part of the crew, Microsoft says it's gradually rolling out Preview Build 21354 as of this writing; it's now available in several markets, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, India and Australia.

If the feedback for the personalized news feed is positive, we may see this new taskbar news feature on the upcoming Windows 10 21H2 "Sun Valley" update later this year.