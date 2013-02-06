This Tiny Robot Can Clean Your Smartphone

Turns out, Roombas aren’t just for cleaning your dirty kitchen floor or amusing your pet. Why clean your smartphone’s screen with a wipe or towel when a robot can do it for you? That appears to be Takara Tomy’s mindset, as the Japanese company is prepping to launch its Automee S device.

This is a tiny cylindrical cleaner can fit into the palm of your hand and is built to clean your smartphone or tablet’s screen automatically. It has three tires for maneuvering, and two made of paper that handle the cleaning responsibilities. In true Japanese fashion, the miniature robot comes in an array of lively colors such as blue, orange, deep pink and white. Powered by a single AA battery that can last up to three hours, it measures in at 67 x 73 x 38mm and weighs 82 grams.

Just like the traditional vacuum-replacement Roomba, the Automee S is equipped with sensors that prevent it from falling off the device and ensure it cleans the screen evenly. If you have four minutes to spare, the Automee S will clear the smudges from your smartphone’s screen and power down automatically when it’s finished. In double that time, it will wipe your tablet’s display clean.

There’s no word on whether it will launch in the U.S., but the Automee S will go on sale in Japan on March 28 for 1575 Yen, or $17 a piece.