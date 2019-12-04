This $799 XPS deal is even better than Cyber Monday

If you didn't find the right laptop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, then we've got an awesome deal for you.

Dell is selling the XPS 15 for just $799, or $300 off the retail price of $1,099. To get the lowest price, you need to change the "operating system" on the customization page from Windows 10 Pro to Windows 10 Home then use coupon code DBLT17CM at checkout.

On sale is the base model with a 15.6-inch, 1080p display, a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

This is as good as any deal we found on Cyber Monday, but this doorbusters sale won't last long.

Dell XPS 15 (2019, Core i5): was $1,099 now $799

In our XPS 15 review, we admired the laptop's surprisingly portable yet premium CNC aluminum chassis. This 15-inch beast packs powerful performance thanks to its 9th Gen H-series CPU and it has a gorgeous display surrounded by razor-thin bezels.

The XPS 15 nails the basics but perhaps our favorite thing about the machine is that the webcam was relocated to its rightful place above the display. Yes, this XPS 15 doesn't have a nosecam.

This deal won't last long, so we recommend jumping on it fast if you're in the market for a 15-inch laptop.